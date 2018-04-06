IN PICTURES: Zuma supporters in ANC colours at night vigil

JOHANNESBURG – Supporters of Jacob Zuma defied the ANC's instruction not to wear party regalia as they gathered in Durban on Thursday night.
Pro-Zuma supporters were up in arms during a night vigil held in Albert Park on Thursday ahead of Zuma's first appearance at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court.
Zuma is facing 16 counts related to fraud, money-laundering, corruption and racketeering. It relates to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.
In the dock with him will be his co-accused, French Arms dealer, Thales SA.
His supporters are expected to march in Durban in his defence.
Speaking to eNCA about defying the party's order, they said Zuma is part of the ANC and they still recognise him as their leader.
"Why not? Why shouldn't we wear what we like, it's our party, ANC. We are here to support Zuma, he's our leader... I'm behind him," said Lihle Dube one of Zuma's supporters.
Click on the gallery above to see pictures from the vigil.
eNCA
Discussion Policy