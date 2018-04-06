IN PICTURES: Zuma supporters in ANC colours at night vigil

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have gathered in Durban ahead of his court appearance. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

Singing and dancing at a night vigil on Thursday night before former President Jacob Zuma's court appearance at the Durban High Court for corruption charges. Photo: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma attend a night vigil at Albert Park in Durban. Photo: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Students of Durban University of Technology hold a banner of former South African president Jacob Zuma in Durban. Photo: MUJAHID SAFODIEN / AFP

Pro-Zuma supporters gather for a vigil in Durban ahead of the former President's appearance at the Durban High Court for charges of corruption. Photo: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Thousands of Jacob Zuma supporters are taking to the streets at 7am on Friday morning, marching from the Durban University of Technology campus to the Durban High Court. eNCA's Leszter Kiewit has more on the story. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Supporters of Jacob Zuma defied the ANC's instruction not to wear party regalia as they gathered in Durban on Thursday night.

Pro-Zuma supporters were up in arms during a night vigil held in Albert Park on Thursday ahead of Zuma's first appearance at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court.

Zuma is facing 16 counts related to fraud, money-laundering, corruption and racketeering. It relates to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

In the dock with him will be his co-accused, French Arms dealer, Thales SA.

His supporters are expected to march in Durban in his defence.

Speaking to eNCA about defying the party's order, they said Zuma is part of the ANC and they still recognise him as their leader.

"Why not? Why shouldn't we wear what we like, it's our party, ANC. We are here to support Zuma, he's our leader... I'm behind him," said Lihle Dube one of Zuma's supporters.

eNCA