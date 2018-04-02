IN QUOTES: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

JOHANNESBURG – The news of the passing of African National Congress veteran and struggle stalwart Winnie Mdikizela-Mandela has come as a shock to the world.

Here are some of her famous quotes:

"I am the product of the masses of my country and the product of my enemy." - In response to an interviewer who asked why she had not dropped the Mandela surname after their divorce in 1996

"The years of imprisonment hardened me ... Perhaps if you have been given a moment to hold back and wait for the next blow, your emotions wouldn't be blunted as they have been in my case. When it happens every day of your life, when that pain becomes a way of life, I no longer have the emotion of fear... there is no longer anything I can fear. There is nothing the government has not done to me. There isn't any pain I haven't known." – 1987 interview, cited in Lives of Courage.

"Together, hand in hand, with that stick of matches, with our necklace, we shall liberate this country." – From a speech at Munsieville outside Johannesburg in 1986.

"You're running around f*ck*ng at the slightest emotional excuse. The fact that I haven't been speaking to Tata [Nelson Mandela] for five months now over you is no longer your concern. I keep telling you the situation is deteriorating at home. You are not bothered because you are satisfying yourself every night with a woman. I won't be your bloody fool, Dali." - Reported excerpt from a letter to her former lover, Dali Mpofu, quoted in The Sunday Times and Sunday Star in 1992.

"I cannot forgive him[Nelson Mandela] for accepting the Nobel Peace Prize with his jailer De Klerk. Hand in hand they went, Do you think De Klerk released him from the goodness of his heart? He had to. The times dictated it, the world had changed." - From an interview with journalist Nadira Naipaul in 2010.

"Mandela let us down, he agreed to bad deals for black people. The economy is very much 'white'. He prefers to sip tea with the Queen, the biggest oppressor of black people, and have dinner with the Clintons." - Interview with Naipaul in 2010.

[WATCH] #RIPWinnieMandela: In 2014 eNCA spoke to struggle icon #WinnieMandela. She spoke on living under the shadow of her former husband #NelsonMandela and how she carved her own way into history. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/g7PGCrRWIA — eNCA (@eNCA) April 2, 2018

eNCA