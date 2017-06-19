In the courts

File: Here's a look at some of the court cases in South Africa on Monday. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - Let's take a look at some of the court cases in South Africa on Monday.

Northcliff murders

The six men implicated in the Northcliff murders will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court for a bail application.

Siblings Gregory and Melanie Naidoo and her daughter Rakiel went missing earlier this month.

Their bodies were found bound and burnt beyond recognition in Centurion.

Police say one of the suspects is a former employee of the family.



Panayiotou murder trial

Christopher Panayiotou's murder trial resumes in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth.

He's accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of his wife, Jayde.

Last week, the court was shown a video recording in which Panayioutou is heard talking to middleman Luthando Siyoni.

In one of the clips, he's heard urging Siyoni to go to ground.

Radovan Krejcir

Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir and his three co-accused will be in the South Gauteng High Court.

The four are facing nine charges each over the 2013 murder of Lebanese national, Sam Issa, who was gunned down in Bedfordview.

The state says there was an alleged dispute over a R500,000 loan that Issa had made to Krejcir.

Camps Bay murder trial

The trial against Guatemalan murder-accused Diego Novella is set to resume in the Western Cape High Court.

Novella's accused of killing his American girlfriend, Gabriela Alban, in Camps Bay two years ago.

He's pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Alban was strangled and suffered blunt force injuries to her face.

eNCA