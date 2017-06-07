'Incompetence, negligence' cited in Elandsfontein train crash

Train collision in Elandsfontein on 1 June 2017. Photo: ER24/Russel Meiring

PRETORIA - The preliminary results of last week’s Elandsfontein train crash are out.

They're painting a picture of incompetence and negligence.

On Thursday, two trains collided near Tembisa.

One of the drivers died and more than 100 passengers were injured.

Many others were left stranded due to the cancellation of train services between Pretoria and Germiston.

According to the preliminary results:

The train control officer allowed two trains onto the same section at the same time.

Train control personnel on duty failed to observe and implement procedures.

Poor safety defences in Prasa Elandsfontein train control personnel's process.

Hand over between night and day shift teams not done properly.

Authorisation of Train 0600 into the section not done according to requirements of train working rules.

Further investigations into the accident continue.

