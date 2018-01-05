More special-needs matriculants qualify to go to university

File: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has applauded the performance of matriculants with special needs. Photo: ANA / ANA Reporter

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the 2017 matric results show an increase in bachelor-degree passes for pupils with special needs.

The number of such students increased by 42.8 percent.

“You have children with severe disabilities like brain damage, deafness, blindness who gave us almost 1,000 bachelor passes, 906 distinctions that have come from that. So I am very encouraged that our focus in special education is beginning to yield results," said Motshekga.

Motshekga said she was pleased that provinces were making the "necessary movements".

Congratulations class of 2017 we did it still number 1 with 86.1% #FSDoE #QualityEducation4All #ReHlaselaKaThuto — feeling excited — MEC Tate Makgoe (@MECTateMakgoe) January 4, 2018

