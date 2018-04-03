Indian tax officials summon Gupta brothers

File: Indian income tax officials had summoned the Gupta brothers as a probe continues into the family's dealings in that country. Photo: Gallo/Muntu Vilakazi

DEHRADUN, India - Indian income tax officials had summoned the Gupta brothers as a probe continued into the family's dealings in that country.

The brothers have already missed two previous deadlines and sought extensions from the tax department.

The Guptas' mansion in Dehradun, a city in north India near the foothills of the Himalayas, was raided as part of the investigations.

Indian income tax authorities are looking into the brothers in connection with suspicions of money laundering - a sign the net is tightening around the Guptas in India too.

Indian journalist Rajesh Sundaram led the launch of TV channel ANN7, which was owned by the Gupta family.

Sundaram fled South Africa for India as things turned sour and he says he feared for his safety.

He believes the Guptas are not likely to easily escape the law in India.

“Clearly, since the news about their involvement in corruption in South Africa has come here, I think the signal from the agencies and the government is very clear that the Guptas will not find very hospitable conditions here. They will not find refuge in India after being declared fugitives in South Africa,” Sundaram added.

The Gupta brothers have missed deadlines to appear before India's income tax department, but they have been granted extensions.

Tax officials declined to comment on the matter, beyond saying the investigation was continuing.

The Gupta brothers are building a multimillion dollar Hindu temple in their home-town of Saharanpur.

It is one of the properties that under investigation.

In Saharanpur in north India, there are also questions being asked about the property located there and the source of funds.

Local lawyer Mohammed Ali Bata said he had some doubts about the Guptas' dealings.

“The temple is being constructed. There's lot of money is coming [in] for it, coming from South Africa. What money is this? What channel is it coming from? Only income tax people would know,” said Bata.

Family friend Javed Sabri, who lives in Sahranpur, is quick to come to the Guptas' defence.

“When the raid took place, even I was present at the [Guptas'] house and I was a witness and there was nothing important found. Whatever questions they have, the proper answers will be given by the chartered accountant. The Guptas are not running away from their problems," Sabri added.

But with India's authorities scrutinising their affairs, the Guptas' fall from grace is already firmly set in stone.

