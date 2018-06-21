Indlulamithi paints three possible scenarios for SA in 2030

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing guests at the launch of the Indlulamithi Scenarios 2030 at the Kyalami Theatre on Track in Midrand, Gauteng Province. Photo: Twitter: @PresidencyZA.

JOHANNESBURG - Indlulamithi South Africa has released a new report on three possible scenarios facing South Africa in the lead up to 2030.

The initiative involved conversations between government, the corporate sector, and civil society.

According to Dr Beth Vale, Indlulamithi South Afican Scenarios 2030 Lead Researcher: "The one is a road of immense inequality and what we often refer to as an enclave nation where on sector of society is becoming increasingly privatised, increasingly a country for the wealthy while the majority of South Africans are not catered for and rely on the state that is largely inefficient."

She says the second scenario is as a more positive scenario where the country really looks at the gravity of what has happened of the past few years in a particular and has a turnaround moment with civil society and the state investing in education in particular.

The third scenario is one is one where the energy spent on restoring the integrity of the state fails.

"What we saw was corruption, patriarchy, ineffective governance, and risk management in both the public and private sector is running much deeper than any of us believed and it plays out what the consequences of that would be," says Vale.

