Infant killed in Durban protest to be buried

DURBAN - The infant killed during a protest at Durban's Foreman Road informal settlement will be laid to rest on Saturday.



Two-week-old Jayden Khoza was killed when police and residents clashed.

Locals were calling for decent housing and electricity supply.

Khoza died after inhaling teargas thrown by police.

The funeral service will take place at the Foreman Road settlement.

On Friday, eThekwini mayoral representatives visited the area to assess the conditions.

They have promised to provide electricity for residents, while the municipality says there's a housing backlog that's being dealt with.

