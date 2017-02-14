Advocate Tlakula to safeguard citizens' personal information

File: Advocate Pansy Tlakula says the new Information Regulator that she is to head will establish a code of conduct for private and public entities, including cellphone companies. Photo: Foto24 / Gallo Images / Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - The new head of the Information Regulator, advocate Pansy Tlakula, is on a mission to safeguard citizens’ personal information.

The former chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission says the new body will establish a code of conduct for private and public entities.

These include health institutions, universities, gyms, banks, and cellphone companies.

Tlakula spoke at a meeting with the South African Human Rights Commission in Cape Town on Monday.

"People and private bodies can’t have personal information or process your personal information without your consent, and even if you give them ... it has to be for a specific purpose and it has to be processed in a particular manner," she said.

"So it’s a very new environment and we know that most of us we have companies that phone to sell us things all the time. They’re in possession of our phone numbers [and] we don’t know where they get the telephone numbers from. So as soon as the regulator is fully operational those will be things of the past," said Tlakula.

eNCA