MEC condemns attacks on emergency officials

File: Ekurhuleni has seen a number of attacks on EMS officials the Head of Disaster Management, Dr Elias Sithole has said. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Infrastructure and Development MEC, Jacob Mamabolo's has added his voice to those condemning the attack of emergency officials in Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng Head of Disaster Management, Dr Elias Sithole earlier condemned attacks on emergency officials, saying that it makes it harder for them to execute their duties thoroughly.

Earlier this week, controversial Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng was arrested for common assault of a female paramedic with Ekurhulerni EMS.

He is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in January.

Mammabolo says if communities allow “rogue” elements to interfere with the work of emergency personnel, they will not be able to save lives.

Sithole says the incident at Mboro’s church follows a number of similar cases where officials have been attacked on duty.

"We have experienced a number of attacks on our officials throughout the province,” said Sithole.

eNCA