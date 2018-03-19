LIVE VIDEO: Closing arguments expected at Sassa inquiry

&lt;span itemprop=&quot;name&quot; content=&quot;LIVE_SASSA_INQUIRY_BATHABILE&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;description&quot; content=&quot;19 March 2018 - The inquiry into whether former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally liable for the grants debacle, resumes.&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;duration&quot; content=&quot;0&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;thumbnailUrl&quot; content=&quot;https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/1_cq1g3f4s/version/0&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;uploadDate&quot; content=&quot;2018-03-19T08:02:03.000Z&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;width&quot; content=&quot;643&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;height&quot; content=&quot;360&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;

JOHANNESBURG - The inquiry into whether former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally liable for the grants debacle, resumes on Monday.

Last year, the Constitutional Court ordered a probe to investigate if she should be held personally accountable for the costs of the Sassa crisis while she was minister in the department.

During her testimony last month, Dlamini evaded questions.

She denied establishing work streams that would undermine the work at Sassa and objected to reports they only answered to her.

The inquiry heard the work streams were not only expensive but also irregular and ineffectual.

Retired judge Barnard Ngoepe will hear closing arguments on Monday, after which he will compile a report for the Constitutional Court to decide on Dlamini's fate.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said last week that Cabinet had confidence in an inter-ministerial committee working around the clock to ensure there were no disruptions in social grants payments on 1 April.

The committee was polishing the contingency plan should the Constitutional Court reject the second Sassa court application to have the CPS contract extended by six months, she said.

