Inquiry into state capture to start on August 20

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, head of an investigation commission into corruption allegations at the highest levels of the state, holds a press conference on January 23, 2018 in Midrand. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

PRETORIA - The Judicial Inquiry into alleged state capture kicks off on 20 August but security clearance delays and quality of submissions is frustrating the work of the commission.

Chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo says he will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

The inquiry will run for about 3 to 6 weeks and with allegations of how the country lost over R100-billion and who is to blame for it is expected to become clearer.

“Implicated persons will have 14 days to respond to allegations against them, it’s not going to be enough for that person to simply say I deny this, we want to know what they have to say about the whole story,” said Zondo.

But even before the commission can take off, it is being frustrated by delays.

“Yes there are delays, we not saying its people trying to sabotage the work of the commission it might be inefficiencies,” said Zondo.

He says transparency is of utmost importance.

Witnesses will be allowed to be cross-examined, but who they are remains a closely guarded secret.

“So far there are 6 to 8 witnesses but there could be more because remember implicated person may wish to bring witnesses to deal with allegations and evidence against them,” Zondo said.

Head of Investigations Terence Nombembe said further frustration is the quality of submissions.

“The people that have come before us have not quite applied their mind to terms of reference of the commission and have not also organised their submissions to make sure they respond their terms of reference instead of bringing to the commission their won issues of misgiving which may not be necessarily related to work of commission, but we have been entertaining these people,” Nombembe said.

Zondo wants the president to step in.

“I will be communicating with the president to say the delays we have experienced with regards to security clearance have reached a level where we must ask for your intervention,” he said.

The commission was expected to complete its work within 180 days, but the North Gauteng High Court granted the judge’s request to extend the deadline for a further 24 months.

Interested parties have until the 2 August to challenge the extension.

eNCA