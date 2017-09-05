Intellimali lays a charge of theft in R14m saga

File: Sibongile Mani, branch secretary of the Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania, has been dubbed the 'millionaire student'. Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile

JOHANNESBURG – Financial administration company, Intellimali, wants to get to the bottom of the payment bungle that saw R14-million paid to a student.

It's opened a case of theft at the Berlin police station in East London.

Police said they will begin interviewing those involved, before approaching the NPA.

Intellimal accidentally wired over R14-million into her student account, meant for food and books.

The company says the error was never flagged, and by the time they figured out what happened, Mani had already blown over R800,000.

eNCA