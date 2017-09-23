INTERVIEW: Motsepe 'optimistic' about December conference

JOHANNESBURG - African Rainbow Minerals chairman Patrice Motsepe says he is optimistic about the ANC's December elective conference.

Forbes magazine this week included "Africa's first black billionaire" as one of its 100 Greatest Living Business Minds and published an essay by each of them.

Others on the list include AOL co-founder Steve Case, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, architect Frank Gehry and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Motsepe spoke to eNCA about the economy, the ANC and Donald Trump.

eNCA