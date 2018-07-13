WATCH: Madonsela calls for principled, ethical leadership

JOHANNESBURG 12 July 2018 - Former Public Protector Professor Thuli Madonsela says South Africa needs a revived, principled and epic leadership. She says that's the key to fixing the problems currently plaguing the country. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, is calling for an investigation into allegations of corruption at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

She was speaking during an interview with eNCA's Vuyo Mvoko on Thursday.

"There were a lot of allegations and we had whistleblowers from inside with proper documents," said Madonsela.

"They had projects that they were doing that were random projects. Imbizo projects, where they would rent marquees for R1-million, a marquee that you could buy a million of them with R1-million and all these things that we hear about. But there were also allegations regarding the minister whose daughter allegedly received a phone call threatening the mother, not the daughter, and then Sassa money was used to provide security for the daughter at an exorbitant amount.

"And then there was an intelligence service that was provided to Sassa by the colleague who works at a state agency who now works at correctional services. There were a lot of allegations involving him. His companies being involved in these security assessments. There were lots and lots of complaints around abuse of public resources."

Madonsela also said that leaders of political parties should not encourage people to invade land, as this was illegal.

EFF leader Julius Malema has, on several occasions, urged members of the public to occupy unoccupied land.

*View the attached video for more thoughts from the former public protector.

eNCA