Investigating officer removed in Verulam kidnapping case

KWAZULU-NATAL - The investigating officer in the Verulam kidnapping case has been removed, and now faces disciplinary action.

Residents of the Durban suburb are still in shock after a ten-year-old girl was rescued from what's been described as a house of horrors .

It's said she'd been held captive since she was five-years-old, and allegedly raped by her stepfather.

UPDATE: Police admit mistakes were made in the initial stages of the Verulam #ChildRape case. The investigating officer has now been pulled off the case and faces disciplinary action and/or criminal charges. SAPS says it’s too early to say if the case has been compromised. pic.twitter.com/nK5orhijZ6 — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 13, 2018

