Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Investigating officer removed in Verulam kidnapping case

  • South Africa
File: The investigating officer in the Verulam kidnapping case has been removed the case and now faces disciplinary action. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

KWAZULU-NATAL - The investigating officer in the Verulam kidnapping case has been removed, and now faces disciplinary action.

Residents of the Durban suburb are still in shock after a ten-year-old girl was rescued from what's been described as a house of horrors .

READ: KZN girl rescued after rape ordeal, imprisonment

It's said she'd been held captive since she was five-years-old, and allegedly raped by her stepfather.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close