LIVE VIDEO: 'Inxeba' filmmakers back in court

PRETORIA - The makers of the film Inxeba (The Wound) will be back in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, the court temporarily lifted the X-rated ban on the film pending the outcome of the review proceedings.

The producers want the court to affirm the movie's age restriction of 16.

The award-winning film was pulled from cinemas earlier this year after the Film and Publication Board's Appeals Tribunal rated it X18, the same as hardcore pornography.

This meant it could not be shown in mainstream cinemas.

Traditional leaders objected to the film, saying it portrayed Xhosa culture in a derogatory way.

Inxeba tells the story of a young, gay Xhosa man, played by Nhakane Toure, who goes to the Eastern Cape as a guardian for initiates.

It won the award for best film at the South African Film and Television Awards at the weekend.

eNCA