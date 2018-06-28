'Inxeba' no longer classified as hardcore porn

File: The movie has caused controversy for showing a sexual relationship between Xhosa initiates. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - The age restriction on the movie Inxeba, The Wound has been overturned.



This means the film's no longer classified as hardcore porn.

The North Gauteng High Court ruled that the Appeal Tribunal process for the film was flawed, and should be set aside.

The ruling comes after the Film and Publication Board gave the film a 16 rating, saying it contained nudity and sex.

But producers disagreed and challenged the decision in court.

The movie has caused controversy for showing a sexual relationship between Xhosa initiates.

