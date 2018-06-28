Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

'Inxeba' no longer classified as hardcore porn

  • South Africa
File: The movie has caused controversy for showing a sexual relationship between Xhosa initiates. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - The age restriction on the movie Inxeba, The Wound has been overturned.

This means the film's no longer classified as hardcore porn.

The North Gauteng High Court ruled that the Appeal Tribunal process for the film was flawed, and should be set aside.

WATCH: 'Inxeba' ruling a 'victory against censorship': filmmakers

The ruling comes after the Film and Publication Board gave the film a 16 rating, saying it contained nudity and sex.

But producers disagreed and challenged the decision in court. 

The movie has caused controversy for showing a sexual relationship between Xhosa initiates.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close