Inxeba's reclassification welcomed

JOHANNESBURG - The Right2Know Campaign and the South African Screen Federation have welcomed the reclassification of the award-winning movie, Inxeba, The Wound.

The age restriction has been overturned which means the film is no longer classified as hardcore pornography.

The North Gauteng High Court ruled the Appeal Tribunal process for the film was flawed and should be set aside.

The ruling comes after the Film and Publication Board gave the film a 16 rating, saying it contained nudity and sex but producers disagreed and challenged the decision in court.

The movie tells the story of a relationship between two men during the initiation season.

