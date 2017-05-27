Is Zuma fit to hold office?

IRENE, Pretoria - President Jacob Zuma’s fitness to hold office will be discussed during the ANC’s NEC meeting on Sunday.

The governing party’s top six leaders will be meeting for a third day in Irene, outside Pretoria.

The move comes months after the last NEC meeting, where former Tourism Minister, Derek Hanekom called for Zuma to step down.

NEC member and policy guru, Joel Netshitenzhe had tabled the motion for Zuma to resign.

One of the big issues discussed at the meeting was Brain Molefe's return to Eskom.

"Quite a number of key issues were discussed, among them was a motion of no confidence tabled by Joel Netshitenzhe. One of the big issues was the bizarre deployment of Brain Molefe back at Eskom. Molefe resigned from Parliament and dramatically returned to Eskom," said Karima Brown, Political Analyst.

The have been calls for an investigation into the Brain Molefe, Eskom saga and this was discussed at the meeting.

"Members said many people raised questions about it and were in favour of reversing that decision. We know the ANC has instructed Minister Brown to reverse that decision and to correct it", said Brown.

The ANC’s NEC further discussed the call by Gauteng ANC to open the ANC presidential succession battle.

"The other issue is that call by the Gauteng ANC to open the ANC presidential succession battle and we know that has not opened and that has resulted to a lot of problems, deepening factions...Zuma's fitness to hold office will be discussed thoroughly tomorrow," said Karima Brown, Political Analyst.

