It's time to move beyond slogans when it comes to RET: Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says it's time to move beyond slogans when it comes to radical economic transformation, and start seeing results.

Ramaphosa delivered the opening address at the party's provincial conference on Friday.

“The other important thing that we have to discuss, and we have to discuss in real terms is to discuss the idea of radical economic transformation… and you have the capability to do so,” he said.

The party says it's confident and ready ahead of this weekend's conference.

This is despite continuous court applications seeking to halt meetings.

On Wednesday, The South Gauteng High Court dismissed an application to interdict the conference, saying the case lacked urgency.

