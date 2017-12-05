It's four years since Madiba left us

A commemoration ceremony will beheld to honour Nelson Mandela who died fours ago today. Chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Council, Andiswa Vikilahle, says the Mandela family will be spreading messages of peace. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Today marks four years since former president Nelson Mandela died.

Madiba may be gone, but he’s far from forgotten and is still auded for uniting South Africans and promoting equality for all.

Many of today's leaders continue to follow in his footsteps, but South Africa still battles rampant poverty and racism.

We join the country today in remembering a giant of our society and one whose selflessness should be emulated by all: Comrade President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. Lala ngoxolo Madiba! #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/BuSBgxcLvY — Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) December 5, 2017

Following's Madiba’s passing, former president Kgalema Motlanthe acknowledged the challenges still facing the country.

He said, "We cannot claim to follow in the footsteps of this inspiring leader when we have these shocking levels of poverty sitting cheek by jowl with fabulously dazzling material riches."

