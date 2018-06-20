It's important for Black South Africans to own land: Maimane

File: DA leader Mmusi Maimane say it is important for black South Africans to own land. Photo: Twitter / @Our_DA

JOHANNESBURG – Wednesday marked the 105th anniversary of the 1913 Native Land Act.

The Democratic Alliance says it has delivered 20, 000 title deeds in two-years.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said it was important for Black South Africans to own land.

"It’s absolutely crucial. We can’t be living in a society where land ownership is still so skewed yet we've got a constitution that protects the rights of private citizens,” Maimane said.

“We've got a program, of which, given the right resourcing, given the right assertion of those resources, we can be able to achieve land restitution and land reform.

“In rural communities, our proposal has always been that when the people work the particular land they should be owners of that land. They are able to farm, to create share equity schemes."

Maimane was speaking in Soweto alongside Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, during a meeting with families who have received title deeds from the metro.

Maimane said white privilege was something that should be taken as seriously as black poverty.

"Absolutely. Because my argument is simply not to say let us not take privilege from one race then give it to another,” he said.

“The liberation of one race is not the enslavement of another. I’m here to talk about systems. There are systems that have brought us here.

“The education of white South Africans is still, in the main, if you're privileged enough, you have financial resources, get the best education, and contrast (this) to what so many Black South Africans who are poor don’t get, those are facts.

“It’s not the enslavement of one race to better another, its ultimately about creating an economic platform upon which we can build a much more inclusive economy, a growing economy and ensure that for many South Africans those who are left out are brought into the economy so we can build prosperity."

eNCA