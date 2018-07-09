Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Jacob Zuma, Michael Hulley part ways

  • South Africa
File: Former President Jacob Zuma's legal representative of 12-years, Michael Hulley's (not pictured) mandate to represent him has been terminated. Photo: Marco Longari/Pool via REUTERS

CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma's legal representative of 12-years, Michael Hulley's mandate to represent him has been terminated. 

Hulley not only represented Zuma while he was President but went on to also become an advisor to the Presidency.

No reason was given for the termination of the working relationship. 

 

 

 

In May, Zuma ran out of money to pay his lawyers.

 

