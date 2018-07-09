Jacob Zuma, Michael Hulley part ways

File: Former President Jacob Zuma's legal representative of 12-years, Michael Hulley's (not pictured) mandate to represent him has been terminated. Photo: Marco Longari/Pool via REUTERS

CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma's legal representative of 12-years, Michael Hulley's mandate to represent him has been terminated.

Hulley not only represented Zuma while he was President but went on to also become an advisor to the Presidency.

No reason was given for the termination of the working relationship.

Zuma attorney for years Michael Hulley’s mandate was terminated two weeks ago. No reasons given. #Zuma — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) July 9, 2018

Michael Hulley was Zuma’s attorney for 12 years and went on to also become an advisor to the Presidency. There has been a clash on legal strategy for sometime coupled with legal fee uncertainty. I always found him to be professional and courteous. #Zuma — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) July 9, 2018

In May, Zuma ran out of money to pay his lawyers.

eNCA