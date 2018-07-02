Jacob Zuma's son dies

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma's son has died.
Zuma's spokesperson Vukile Mathabela confirmed that Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma has died, but could not provide further details.
“Yes, I can confirm that Vusi [Nhlakanipho Zuma] passed on.”
The ANC released a statement, saying it is deeply saddened by his untimely passing.
"A bright and promising young lion and disciplined member of the ANC, Nhlakanipho Zuma was a dedicated and a humble activist who took a keen interest in the livelihoods of our people," read the statement.
"His acts of kindness and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts."
He was 25-years-old and was the youngest of children born to Zuma and the late Kate Zuma.
His siblings are Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma.
eNCA
