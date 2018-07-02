Jacob Zuma's son dies

File: One of former President Jacob Zuma's son, Vusi Nhlakanipho [not pictured] has died. Photo: Reuters / Nic Bothma

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma's son has died.

Zuma's spokesperson Vukile Mathabela confirmed that Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma has died, but could not provide further details.

“Yes, I can confirm that Vusi [Nhlakanipho Zuma] passed on.”

The ANC released a statement, saying it is deeply saddened by his untimely passing.

"A bright and promising young lion and disciplined member of the ANC, Nhlakanipho Zuma was a dedicated and a humble activist who took a keen interest in the livelihoods of our people," read the statement.

"His acts of kindness and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts."

He was 25-years-old and was the youngest of children born to Zuma and the late Kate Zuma.

His siblings are Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma.

eNCA