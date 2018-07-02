Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Jacob Zuma's son dies

  • South Africa
File: One of former President Jacob Zuma's son, Vusi Nhlakanipho [not pictured] has died. Photo: Reuters / Nic Bothma

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma's son has died.

Zuma's spokesperson Vukile Mathabela confirmed that Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma has died, but could not provide further details.

“Yes, I can confirm that Vusi [Nhlakanipho Zuma] passed on.”

The ANC released a statement, saying it is deeply saddened by his untimely passing.

"A bright and promising young lion and disciplined member of the ANC, Nhlakanipho Zuma was a dedicated and a humble activist who took a keen interest in the livelihoods of our people," read the statement.

"His acts of kindness and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts."

He was 25-years-old and was the youngest of children born to Zuma and the late Kate Zuma.

His siblings are Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close