Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Jansen facing possible impeachment over Facebook comments

  • South Africa
Johannesburg, 08 April 2017 - The Judicial Service Commission has recommended a tribunal to deal with the complaint against her. ​The judicial conduct committee has already made the same recommendation. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - North Gauteng High Court Judge Mabel Jansen faces possible impeachment over her 2015 Facebook comments.

The Judicial Service Commission recommended a tribunal to deal with the complaint against her.

This after the Judicial Conduct Committee had made the same recommendation.

Judge Jansen was involved in a Facebook discussion in 2015 with filmmaker and social activist Gillian Schutte on Schutte's public page.

Among Jansen's comments were a statement that 99% of the criminal cases she heard were of “black fathers/uncles/brothers raping children as young as five”.

“Want to read my files: rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape of minors by black family members. It is never-ending,” she stated.

Schutte reported her comments, which were met with a public outcry resulting in a complaint of gross misconduct being laid against Jansen.

Her impartiality as a judge on black men accused of rape has been questioned.

*View the attached video for more on this story

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close