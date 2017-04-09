Jansen facing possible impeachment over Facebook comments

JOHANNESBURG - North Gauteng High Court Judge Mabel Jansen faces possible impeachment over her 2015 Facebook comments.
The Judicial Service Commission recommended a tribunal to deal with the complaint against her.
This after the Judicial Conduct Committee had made the same recommendation.
Judge Jansen was involved in a Facebook discussion in 2015 with filmmaker and social activist Gillian Schutte on Schutte's public page.
Among Jansen's comments were a statement that 99% of the criminal cases she heard were of “black fathers/uncles/brothers raping children as young as five”.
“Want to read my files: rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape of minors by black family members. It is never-ending,” she stated.
Schutte reported her comments, which were met with a public outcry resulting in a complaint of gross misconduct being laid against Jansen.
Her impartiality as a judge on black men accused of rape has been questioned.
eNCA
