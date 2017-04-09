Jansen facing possible impeachment over Facebook comments

Johannesburg, 08 April 2017 - The Judicial Service Commission has recommended a tribunal to deal with the complaint against her. ​The judicial conduct committee has already made the same recommendation. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - North Gauteng High Court Judge Mabel Jansen faces possible impeachment over her 2015 Facebook comments.

The Judicial Service Commission recommended a tribunal to deal with the complaint against her.



This after the Judicial Conduct Committee had made the same recommendation.

Judge Jansen was involved in a Facebook discussion in 2015 with filmmaker and social activist Gillian Schutte on Schutte's public page.

Among Jansen's comments were a statement that 99% of the criminal cases she heard were of “black fathers/uncles/brothers raping children as young as five”.

“Want to read my files: rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape of minors by black family members. It is never-ending,” she stated.

Schutte reported her comments, which were met with a public outcry resulting in a complaint of gross misconduct being laid against Jansen.

Her impartiality as a judge on black men accused of rape has been questioned.

eNCA