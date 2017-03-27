JB Marks statue unveiled in Ventersdorp

VENTERSDORP - A six-metre-tall bronze statue of John Marks has been unveiled at Ventersdorp in the North West Province.
Marks is considered by many as a hero of the working class and the country’s liberation struggle.
His remains were reburied in Ventersdorp in 2015.
Marks died in 1972 in Moscow after suffering a heart attack.
He served as chairman of the South African Communist Party and was a member of the National Executive Committee of the ANC.
The site on which Marks' remains were reburied and his statue erected have been declared a heritage site.
