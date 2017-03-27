JB Marks statue unveiled in Ventersdorp

Government officials gather around the statue of the late ANC stalwart JB Marks on 28 February 2017 in Ventersdorp. His family is divided over the struggle icon’s statue, some stating they were excluded in the preparations for the official March unveiling Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatse

VENTERSDORP - A six-metre-tall bronze statue of John Marks has been unveiled at Ventersdorp in the North West Province.

Marks is considered by many as a hero of the working class and the country’s liberation struggle.

His remains were reburied in Ventersdorp in 2015.

Marks died in 1972 in Moscow after suffering a heart attack.

He served as chairman of the South African Communist Party and was a member of the National Executive Committee of the ANC.

The site on which Marks' remains were reburied and his statue erected have been declared a heritage site.

