Jennifer Ferguson opens rape case against Danny Jordaan

Musician and activist Jennifer Ferguson said she was raped by Danny Jordaan 24 years ago. Photo: Gallo / Thulani Mbele

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC Member of Parliament Jennifer Ferguson has laid a rape charge against soccer boss Danny Jordaan.

I have laid a charge of rape against Jordaan. I ask other victims to step frward & for yr prayers of supprt for all affctd #wetoo — jennifer ferguson (@jennifergusongs) March 25, 2018

Last year, she publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her at a Port Elizabeth hotel in 1994.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini has confirmed the case has been opened.

Dlamini said the case has been transferred to the district where the incident allegedly took place.

City Press is reporting that Ferguson offered Jordaan a chance to engage with her in the reconciliation process, outside of legal action.

Jordaan has denied the allegations.

eNCA