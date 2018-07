File: Nomgcobo Jiba was placed on special leave and barred from entering National Prosecutions Authority premises pending her appeal. Photo: Gallo / Cornel van Heerden

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned a ruling that struck prosecutions deputy head, Nomgcobo Jiba off the roll of advocates.

The North Gauteng High Court had decided Jiba, the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, should be charged.

She had come under fire for dropping charges against crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

Jiba was placed on special leave and barred from entering National Prosecutions Authority premises pending her appeal.

eNCA