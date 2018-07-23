JMPD policeman arrested for bribery

FILE: JMPD has arrested one of its own for taking a bribe. Photo: Gallo / Jody Nel

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has arrested one of its own for taking a bribe.

Department spokesperson Wayne Minaar said the public must make use of the hotline to report any suspicious acts by traffic police.

"Chief of Police David Tembe has reintroduced the hotline. Its working 24hrs. If you feel there is a corrupt policeman or suspect, call the number. If the person has taken money or has asked for money, we will charge the officer. Buya Mthetho was introduced to reassure the community that they are safe. The officer has ruined his career," JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minaar.

eNCA