DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

JMPD policeman arrested for bribery

  • South Africa
FILE: JMPD has arrested one of its own for taking a bribe. Photo: Gallo / Jody Nel

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has arrested one of its own for taking a bribe.

Department spokesperson Wayne Minaar said the public must make use of the hotline to report any suspicious acts by traffic police.

"Chief of Police David  Tembe has reintroduced the hotline. Its working 24hrs. If you feel there is a corrupt policeman or suspect, call the number. If the person has taken money or has asked for money, we will charge the officer. Buya Mthetho was introduced to reassure the community that they are safe. The officer has ruined his career," JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minaar.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close