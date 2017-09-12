Joburg CBD blackout forces Ipid staff to move

STOCK: Eskom implemented load shedding for the first time in six years on March 6. Photo: AFP / DPA PICTURE-ALLIANCE

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was forced to temporarily relocate its Johannesburg office staff amid ongoing power outages in the CBD.

The blackouts have been ongoing for nearly two weeks, following copper cable thefts.

Around 20,000 customers were left without electricity and many businesses have had to rely on generators.

City Power restored services to around 40 percent of the affected areas.

The power provider said over 700 contractors are working to resolve the problem.

City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said the city is happy with the progress made.

"We should be able to switch on some areas by end of the day; some will be switched on tomorrow but we will do everything possible on our part to make sure that every single customer gets electricity.

"We are on schedule and are currently testing the installed cables and other equipment.

"We are committed to making sure that we can work 24 hours. We work over weekends and make sure every customer is able to be reconnected... We want you to make sure by the end of this week that every customer is connected."

In the meantime, Ipid relocated its Johannesburg staff to its Pretoria branch.

