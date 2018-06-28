Joburg Health MMC reinstated with conditions after pro-Israel remarks

File: Joburg mayoral committee for health Mpho Phalatse has been reinstated with conditions following an investigation. Photo: Joburg.org.za

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has reinstated member of the mayoral committee for health Mpho Phalatse who was suspended earlier this month for public comments in support of Israel made on behalf of the City of Johannesburg.

In a statement early on Thursday morning, Mashaba said Phalatse has been reinstated with conditions following an investigation. The reinstatement is effective 28 June.

"The multi-party government has concluded its assessment and engagements surrounding the remarks made by MMC Mpho Phalatse on 10 June 2018," the statement said.

Phalatse, who has already made a public apology, is set to be publicly reprimanded for her remarks in name of the City of Johannesburg.

"As the Executive Mayor for the City of Johannesburg, I have spoken to MMC Phalatse and I am appreciative that she is remorseful for the impact of her remarks," Mashaba said.

Phalatse had reportedly said: "I would like to declare that I am a friend of Israel, and the city of Johannesburg is a friend of Israel! Shalom Shalom!"

