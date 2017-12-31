Joburg mops up after storm devastation

JOHANNESBURG – It is not yet clear if a tornado is responsible the devastation caused by a severe storm in Johannesburg late on Saturday afternoon.
Video has emerged on social media showing what could be a tornado with residents corroborating this.
MUST SEE: Suspected -- in Protea Glen in Soweto that resulted in big property damage pic.twitter.com/OxRuEjPSo7— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2017
The South African Weather Service, which had issued a tornado warning for Saturday, said it was still investigating whether a tornado ripped through the area.
Protea Glen residents affected by the storm could be seen out on the streets early on Sunday morning as clean-up operations continued.
Cars and homes in the area were damaged, with many homeless.
This is what Protea Glen ext 29 looks like after this hailstorm.— Randa-- (@MirandaSongo) December 30, 2017
This is terrible wow. People's homes ravaged. This was major scary guys. We just thank God for His protection bc our home wasn't touched.#Joburgstorm
Did this happen everywhere in Soweto? pic.twitter.com/EzxMnCc3QR
Gauteng storm damage pic.twitter.com/tEvI106Vrb— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 30, 2017
Gauteng storm damage pic.twitter.com/Mrbfmutiiq— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 30, 2017
“I just saw roof tiles flying,” said one man who was attending a housewarming party in Protea Glen at the time of the storm.
Several people were injured when a roof collapsed at Lenasia’s Trade Route Mall, while numerous homes were damaged in Soweto.
Emergency services personnel responded to a number of car accidents because of the storm, with at least six injured in a taxi collision on the N12 highway near Impala Road.
