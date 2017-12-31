Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Joburg mops up after storm devastation

  • South Africa
File: It is not yet clear if a tornado is responsible the devastation caused by a severe storm in Johannesburg late on Saturday afternoon. Photo: pixabay.com/flyupmike

JOHANNESBURG – It is not yet clear if a tornado is responsible the devastation caused by a severe storm in Johannesburg late on Saturday afternoon.

Video has emerged on social media showing what could be a tornado with residents corroborating this.

The South African Weather Service, which had issued a tornado warning for Saturday, said it was still investigating whether a tornado ripped through the area.

Protea Glen residents affected by the storm could be seen out on the streets early on Sunday morning as clean-up operations continued.

Cars and homes in the area were damaged, with many homeless.

“I just saw roof tiles flying,” said one man who was attending a housewarming party in Protea Glen at the time of the storm.

Several people were injured when a roof collapsed at Lenasia’s Trade Route Mall, while numerous homes were damaged in Soweto.

Emergency services personnel responded to a number of car accidents because of the storm, with at least six injured in a taxi collision on the N12 highway near Impala Road.

eNCA

