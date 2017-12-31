Joburg mops up after storm devastation

File: It is not yet clear if a tornado is responsible the devastation caused by a severe storm in Johannesburg late on Saturday afternoon. Photo: pixabay.com/flyupmike

JOHANNESBURG – It is not yet clear if a tornado is responsible the devastation caused by a severe storm in Johannesburg late on Saturday afternoon.

Video has emerged on social media showing what could be a tornado with residents corroborating this.

MUST SEE: Suspected -- in Protea Glen in Soweto that resulted in big property damage pic.twitter.com/OxRuEjPSo7 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2017

The South African Weather Service, which had issued a tornado warning for Saturday, said it was still investigating whether a tornado ripped through the area.

Protea Glen residents affected by the storm could be seen out on the streets early on Sunday morning as clean-up operations continued.

Cars and homes in the area were damaged, with many homeless.

This is what Protea Glen ext 29 looks like after this hailstorm.

This is terrible wow. People's homes ravaged. This was major scary guys. We just thank God for His protection bc our home wasn't touched.#Joburgstorm

Did this happen everywhere in Soweto? pic.twitter.com/EzxMnCc3QR — Randa-- (@MirandaSongo) December 30, 2017

Gauteng storm damage pic.twitter.com/tEvI106Vrb — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 30, 2017

Gauteng storm damage pic.twitter.com/Mrbfmutiiq — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 30, 2017

“I just saw roof tiles flying,” said one man who was attending a housewarming party in Protea Glen at the time of the storm.

Several people were injured when a roof collapsed at Lenasia’s Trade Route Mall, while numerous homes were damaged in Soweto.

Emergency services personnel responded to a number of car accidents because of the storm, with at least six injured in a taxi collision on the N12 highway near Impala Road.

eNCA