Joburg residents brace for 33-hour water cuts

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Water says it expects 33-hour water cuts in the western suburbs on Tuesday.

Residents can expect to have their water cut from 8am.

This is due to Rand Water replacing and repairing portions of the main water line.

“The planned shutdown is envisaged for 33 hours. Customers living within the reservoir zone may be affected 6 hours after the commencement of the shutdown and customers living within the tower zone will be affected within 1 hour after the commencement of the shutdown,” Johannesburg Water said in a statement.

Water tankers will also be placed around affected areas.

The affected areas are:

Robindale ext 1,Jacanlee, Cresta extensions, Darrenwood, Aldara Park, Windsor, Robin Hills, Windsor Glen, Rand Park exts 5, 4 and 6, Fontainebleau, the Linden tower area, Pine Park and ext 1, Linden extensions, the Kensington reservoir zone, Bryanston ext 5, Bryanston ext 3, Beverly Gardens, Ferndale (all extensions), Strijdom Park, Summit Road, Vandia Grove - all extensions, Bryanbrink, Daniel Brink Park, Bryanston ext 5, Lyme Park exts 3 and 4 and Kensington B.

Water tankers will be placed at the following points:

Windsor, Cresta corner, Linden, Robindale, Pine Park. Aldara Park, Robin Hills, Bryanston ext 5, Summit Road, Bryanston ext 3, Ferndale and Ferndale ext 2, Brightwater Commons shopping mall, Strijdom Park, Bryanbrink, Ferndale High School, Kensington B and Bryanston ext 3.

For further information check: www.johannesburgwater.co.za

eNCA