Joburg residents face double stoppage of critical services

Businesses in the Johannesburg CBD are struggling to operate after power was cut due to cable theft.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents have been hit with a double stoppage of critical services.

Businesses in the CBD are struggling to operate after power was cut due to cable theft and now suburbs in the north of the city are without water.

Officials have assured residents they're working to restore the services.

Nine days after cable theft plunged the Johannesburg CBD into darkness, generators are still providing the only lifeline for those businesses that can get hold of one.

City Power has roped in over 700 contractors to turn on the lights, restoring power to 40 percent of the affected areas so far.

"Those are the areas around Prichard street, we are left with 60 percent and our technical team has been working through out the night," said Sol Masolo City Power Spokesperson

While all hands are on deck, Masolo admits that progress has been slow.

"We are working under very difficult conditions. The tunnels are very narrow and it's difficult for our guys to work on those tunnels and at the very same time pull those cables. The length is about 9km. Pulling cable and go back and pull second one for another 9km then pull the third one for another 9km, so we find that our guys are walking 32km of walking in confined spaces and pulling cable in that environment," he said.

The outages left over 20 000 customers waiting desperately for their lights to come back on.

But it gets worse: Johannesburg residents on the other side of town are facing a different kind of service interruption.

In Fourways, taps in the area and five other northern suburbs are running dry, all thanks to a burst water pipe.

Although it's been fixed, water is still a scarce commodity in this part of town.

"The team is trying to restore water we doing a portion at a time we doing it slowly to avoid more bursts happening on that main pipe. At the moment we opened 60 percent," said Eleanor Mavimbela, Johannesburg Water Acting Spokesperson.

In the meantime, residents will have to get by with the help of water tanks but officials are confident water will be restored in the affected areas in the next few days, while electricity technicians hope to bring the CBD back to working order by the end of the week.

