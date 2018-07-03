Joburg roads disrupted as Uber and Taxify drivers go on strike

File: There were disruptions on the roads near Zoo Lake in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning, as Uber and Taxify drivers gathered for another strike. Photo: eNCA / Lindokuhle Xulu

JOHANNESBURG – There were disruptions on the roads near Zoo Lake in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning, as Uber and Taxify drivers gathered for another strike.

The drivers had given Uber and Taxify bosses until Monday to reply to their demands.

They're unhappy with their monthly income and the 25 percent service fee charged by Uber per ride.

They say Uber fares have remained the same over the past four years, and the recent petrol price increases have severely affected their income.

Taxify has announced it will adjust some of its fares in light of the petrol-price increases.

eNCA