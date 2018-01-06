Joburg storm damage estimated at R190m: Mashaba

File: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the R190-million estimated cost of damage from last week's storm might increase. Photo: Herman Mashaba official twitter

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, says the estimated cost of damage of last weekend's hail storm is estimated at R190-million.

He said on Friday that the figure might rise as officials continue counting the cost of the storm.

The heavy hail and wind damaged roofs and collapsed walls, affecting about 3,000 homes.

More than 10,000 people were left homeless.

Mashaba has declared a local state of disaster in the city.

He has called for a report into on who is to blame for shoddy workmanship on homes.

“It should be noted that some of the houses affected by the storm did not have fascia boards and or guttering on their structures, which normally play a role in preventing wind from entering roof structures,” he said.

eNCA