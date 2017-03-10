Joburg to fine dumpers R1,500

File: The City of Johannesburg is to come down hard on people who dump rubbish illegally. Photo: AFP PHOTO / FADEL SENNA

JOHANNESBURG – With the City of Joburg spending R170-million annually to clear illegally dumped waste, a fine of R1,500 would be implemented to combat illegal dumping, mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday.

Mashaba said residents had a right to work and raise their children in clean and safe environments that were not spoilt by illegally dumped waste and properties that were not maintained.

“In terms of city by-laws and policies that regulate public health, cleaning and clearing of vacant properties, those who fail to honour their responsibilities will be served with a notice by the city instructing them to take the necessary steps in terms of general upkeep and grass-cutting,” Mashaba said.

Residents are urged to report illegal dumping, if found guilty you will be fined R1500 by the city: Mayor @HermanMashaba #IllegalDumping ^NS pic.twitter.com/uUKPaUKpyC — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) March 9, 2017

“If property owners fail to comply with the notice received, the city will make use of our own resources to do the required work on behalf of the property owners and have their municipal accounts debited accordingly. Any individual or property owner found to be guilty of illegal dumping will be fined R1,500 by the city.”

Mashaba said the city faced “a serious challenge” regarding grass cutting and vegetation control, and would start moving these tasks to its parks department.

He said he had witnessed rife illegal dumping and unkept properties in Riverlea during a recent visit.

“It costs the city approximately R170-million a year to clean street littering and illegal dumping sites. This is money that could have been utilised to enhance service delivery within the city. I implore all property owners in the city to adhere to their responsibility to maintain their properties.”

Mashaba urged residents to report illegal dumping and derelict buildings and houses to municipal authorities.

