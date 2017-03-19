Joe Mafela's family confirms death as police investigate culpable homicide

JOHANNESBURG, 19 March 2017 - Tributes are pouring in for legendary actor Joe Mafela. The comedian died in a car accident on Saturday night. ​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after actor Joe Mafela's death on Saturday night.

The multi-talented artist died in a car accident on the M1 close to Marlborough.

“The Ford Figo that Mr Mafela was driving, collided with an Isuzu bakkie and when paramedics arrived on scene, Mr Mafela was then declared fatal, there was just two vehicles involved, the damages were not much to the vehicles, and Mr Mafela did not sustain any obvious injuries that you could see,” said Johannesburg Metro Police's Edna Mamonyane.

His family is still reeling from his sudden death.

Many South Africans have conveyed their condolences to the family while others paid tribute to the legend on social media.

Joe Mafela made the nation sing along with the popular his popular Shebeleza song.

Most recently he's been playing the role of Uncle Tebogo Moroka in Generations the Legacy.

Mafela been described as an extra-ordinary person by Actress Lillian Dube who said he was “Talented, wonderful, to be with Joe, is to be with God, he makes you feel good about yourself, he respects people.”

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said the nation has lost one of the crown jewels of arts and culture.

“This was one of the happiest human beings to be alive, if we remember him we should not remember him with sadness, We should remember him with that happy man that he was, in his name may the entertainment industry become what he wanted it to be.On that cares, about those who act in it, on that wants people to thrive in it,” said Sello Hatang of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Many on social media have described Joe Mafela as a legend.

