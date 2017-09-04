Woman shown as Ramaphosa 'lover' seeks legal advice

File: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose personal life made Sunday newspaper lines. He has admitted to having had an affair but denies being a blesser. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG – A PhD student is seeking legal advice after she was portrayed as one of the women with whom Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly had an affair.

The ANC Sefako Makgatho branch, of which the woman is a member, learnt with great concern and disappointment of “pictures circulating on social media parading pictures of women” with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, the branch leadership said in a statement.

In one photograph, one of the women “is our branch member comrade de Nonhlanhla Radebe, who approached the branch to seek advice on how to deal with this malicious and highly damaging allegation against her and the deputy president”.

“Comrade Nonhlanhla Radebe wishes to state that she has never had any relationship with the deputy president and has never even met him," the branch said.

Radebe considered the publication of such claims as a desperate campaign against the deputy president's bid to succeed President Jacob] Zuma as president of the ANC, the statement said.

Radebe was consulting her legal advisers about possible action she could take against those behind the posting of her photograph, which had been taken from her Facebook profile, “all over social media”.

The branch said it had helped Radebe receive funding to study for her MSc in water engineering. “She has never received any funding from comrade Cyril Ramaphosa or his organisation, nor has she ever met him.

“She is based in Germany at the Technische Universität Berlin and is currently in the country to conduct her research for her PhD thesis, which she is doing in collaboration with the City of Tshwane on optimising anaerobic digesters.”

Radebe had a scholarship from the Catholic church, the statement said.

The branch said it maintained its view that Ramaphosa should take over as ANC president at the party’s December elective conference, working with the collective including ANC Gauteng chairman Paul Mashatile to restore the core values of the ANC and reclaim its moral values in society.

“Although the branch is concerned about allegations against the deputy president, the branch will not be deterred by such malicious intent to dent the image of not just the deputy president and comrade Nonhlanhla, but of the ANC."

