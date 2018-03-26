Jordaan welcomes chance to clear his name

File: Safa chief, Danny Jordaan, is accused of raping former ANC MP and singer, Jennifer Ferguson, at a Port Elizabeth hotel 24 years ago. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - South African Football Association (Safa) chief, Danny Jordaan, has welcomed the chance to clear his name.

Jordaan is accused of raping former ANC MP and singer, Jennifer Ferguson, at a Port Elizabeth hotel 24 years ago.

Ferguson has opened a rape case at Johannesburg's Parkview Police Station, saying more abused women have promised to speak out.

The case has been transferred to a Port Elizabeth court.

Jordaan denied the incident ever took place.

His lawyers said the legal system is the only forum in which Ferguson's version can be tested.

Jordaan turned down Ferguson's offer of a mediated restorative justice process.

eNCA