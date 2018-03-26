Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Jordaan welcomes chance to clear his name

  • South Africa
File: Safa chief, Danny Jordaan, is accused of raping former ANC MP and singer, Jennifer Ferguson, at a Port Elizabeth hotel 24 years ago. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - South African Football Association (Safa) chief, Danny Jordaan, has welcomed the chance to clear his name.

Jordaan is accused of raping former ANC MP and singer, Jennifer Ferguson, at a Port Elizabeth hotel 24 years ago.

READ: Ferguson wants meeting with her alleged rapist

Ferguson has opened a rape case at Johannesburg's Parkview Police Station, saying more abused women have promised to speak out.

The case has been transferred to a Port Elizabeth court.

Jordaan denied the incident ever took place.

His lawyers said the legal system is the only forum in which Ferguson's version can be tested.

Jordaan turned down Ferguson's offer of a mediated restorative justice process.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close