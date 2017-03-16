Jozi@Work protesters gear up for another protest

JOHANNESBURG, 16 March 2017 - Johannesburg Metro Police are on standby for a possible protest by the Johannesburg Social Movement in the city centre. eNCA speaks to JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar for more on this story. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Social Movement is set to protest around the city's metro centre, and Metro Police are expecting violent clashes.

The organisation has called for Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to resign following the scrapping of Jozi@Work.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesman Wayne Minaar said the public should avoid areas around the metro.

“We are expecting violent clashes in and around the metro centre, because we know that this particular group will be going to protest," he said.

"We want to advise motorists and the public to avoid the roads and the areas around the metro centre from about 9am to 3pm. A

"There will be hundreds of officers on duty to divert traffic and to control the situation."

Minnaar said the group had previously broken glass doors and windows and damaged Metro Police vehicles in the process.

He added that the protest was illegal.

