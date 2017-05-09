Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Judge to explain reasons behind Zuma ruling

  • South Africa
File: President Jacob Zuma was ordered to explain why he reshuffled his cabinet. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Bashir Vally will give reasons why he ordered President Jacob Zuma to explain why he reshuffled his cabinet.

Last Thursday, the President was given five days to submit documents that explain the reshuffle.

He now has two more days.

READ: Deadline approaches for Zuma's explanation on intel report

Zuma must explain whether a so-called fake intelligence report influenced his decision to fire former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

The President had initially suggested that the intelligence report was the main reason.

But Zuma has stated in court papers that the decision was based on his political judgement and the mandate given to him by the ANC.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close