Judge to explain reasons behind Zuma ruling

File: President Jacob Zuma was ordered to explain why he reshuffled his cabinet. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Bashir Vally will give reasons why he ordered President Jacob Zuma to explain why he reshuffled his cabinet.



Last Thursday, the President was given five days to submit documents that explain the reshuffle.

He now has two more days.

Zuma must explain whether a so-called fake intelligence report influenced his decision to fire former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

The President had initially suggested that the intelligence report was the main reason.

But Zuma has stated in court papers that the decision was based on his political judgement and the mandate given to him by the ANC.

eNCA