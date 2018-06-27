Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Judgment expected in Gupta-linked Optimum coal case

  South Africa
File: The company's CEO wants the court to overturn the appointment of business rescue practitioners. The practitioners were appointed to run the Gupta-linked Hendrina coal mine in Mpumalanga, which has seen several worker strikes. Photo: Gallo / Felix Dlangamandla

JOHANNESBURG - The North Gauteng High Court is expected to deliver judgment in the Gupta-linked Optimum coal case.

The company's CEO wants the court to overturn the appointment of business rescue practitioners.

The practitioners were appointed to run the Gupta-linked Hendrina coal mine in Mpumalanga.

The mine has been the scene of several worker strikes this year, stemming from cash-flow problems.

It's supply of coal to Eskom's nearby power plant dried up in March, forcing the power utility to source coal elsewhere. 

 

