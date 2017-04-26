Judgment day arrives for trillion-rand nuclear deal

File: Environmental groups, frustrated with the lack of transparency over South Africa’s nuclear programme, are awaiting judgment in court after challenging the constitutionality of nuclear procurement agreements. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in the nuclear deal court case brought by ELA and SAFCEI against the South African government will be delivered on Wednesday morning at the Western Cape High Court.

The court case has been a key factor in exposing the government’s proposed R1-trillion nuclear deal with Russia.

Earthlife Africa (ELA) and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) launched the case in October 2015 when they realised that the government was secretly preparing a nuclear power procurement deal.

ELA and SAFCEI have alleged that the processes leading up to the decision to sign agreements with Russia and the Section 34 Determination to procure nuclear power were illegal and not in line with constitutionally sound adminstrative decision-making.

A judgment is in favour of ELA and SAFCEI will seriously impact government and Eskom’s ability to bed down the nuclear deal.

eNCA