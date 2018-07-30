UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity ruling set aside

File: Former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe is accused of assaulting model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in August last year. Photo: AFP / Jekesai Njikizana

JOHANNESBURG – The South Gauteng High court has set aside the decision to grant former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity.

Judge Bashier Vally says the decision to grant diplomatic immunity was inconsistent with the constitution and must be set aside.

Mugabe is accused of assaulting model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in August last year.

She was allowed to leave the country without being prosecuted.

BREAKING #GraceMugabe Judge Vally says ministers decision to grant diplomatic immunity was inconsistent with constitution and must be set aside. Minister also ordered to pay costs. pic.twitter.com/DhYYDTqV2J — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 30, 2018

eNCA