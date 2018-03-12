Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Julius Malema helped bankrupt Limpopo: Finance MEC Tooley

  • South Africa
LIMPOPO, 12 March 2018 - Limpopo's finance MEC, Rob Tooley, says Julius Malema and former finance MEC, David Masondo, are among those who bankrupted the province. Tooley says in spite of the province being under administration, it is financially stable.​ Video: eNCA
LIMPOPO, 12 March 2018 - A Transparency International report shows South Africa has a long way to go in fighting corruption at a provincial level. According to eNCA's Samkelo Maseko the history of corruption in Limpopo stretches back some time. Video: eNCA

LIMPOPO - Limpopo's finance MEC, Rob Tooley, has accused EFF leader Julius Malema, and former Finance MEC David Masondo of being among those who bankrupted the province.

Tooley said that the budget for public works had been bankrupted, with contracts given out without due process taking place.

While he was not witness to the corruption, Tooley said he has had to  deal with its consequences, with the province being put under administration.

Although the province was under administration, Tooley said it was now financially stable.

WATCH: Corruption stunts development, hits the poor hardest: Naidoo

On 5 December 2011, the former minister of finance placed Limpopo Province, led at the time by Cassel Mathale, under administration.

The national government said the province was bankrupt and could no longer run its affairs.

READ: Raid on N West premier's office relates to R160m corruption: Hawks

Mathale later dismissed the province was bankrupt. He asserted they were in an overdraft situation, but were placed under administration for political reasons.

*View the attached videos for more on Limpopo's corruption problems.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close