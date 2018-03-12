Julius Malema helped bankrupt Limpopo: Finance MEC Tooley

LIMPOPO - Limpopo's finance MEC, Rob Tooley, has accused EFF leader Julius Malema, and former Finance MEC David Masondo of being among those who bankrupted the province.
Tooley said that the budget for public works had been bankrupted, with contracts given out without due process taking place.
While he was not witness to the corruption, Tooley said he has had to deal with its consequences, with the province being put under administration.
Although the province was under administration, Tooley said it was now financially stable.
On 5 December 2011, the former minister of finance placed Limpopo Province, led at the time by Cassel Mathale, under administration.
The national government said the province was bankrupt and could no longer run its affairs.
Mathale later dismissed the province was bankrupt. He asserted they were in an overdraft situation, but were placed under administration for political reasons.
