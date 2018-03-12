Julius Malema helped bankrupt Limpopo: Finance MEC Tooley

LIMPOPO, 12 March 2018 - A Transparency International report shows South Africa has a long way to go in fighting corruption at a provincial level. According to eNCA's Samkelo Maseko the history of corruption in Limpopo stretches back some time. Video: eNCA

LIMPOPO, 12 March 2018 - Limpopo's finance MEC, Rob Tooley, says Julius Malema and former finance MEC, David Masondo, are among those who bankrupted the province. Tooley says in spite of the province being under administration, it is financially stable.​ Video: eNCA

LIMPOPO - Limpopo's finance MEC, Rob Tooley, has accused EFF leader Julius Malema, and former Finance MEC David Masondo of being among those who bankrupted the province.

Tooley said that the budget for public works had been bankrupted, with contracts given out without due process taking place.

While he was not witness to the corruption, Tooley said he has had to deal with its consequences, with the province being put under administration.

Although the province was under administration, Tooley said it was now financially stable.

On 5 December 2011, the former minister of finance placed Limpopo Province, led at the time by Cassel Mathale, under administration.

The national government said the province was bankrupt and could no longer run its affairs.

Mathale later dismissed the province was bankrupt. He asserted they were in an overdraft situation, but were placed under administration for political reasons.

*View the attached videos for more on Limpopo's corruption problems.

eNCA