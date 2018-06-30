Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Justice Minister collapses, airlifted to hospital

  • South Africa
File: Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Michael Masutha has been airlifted to a Pretoria hospital after collapsing at a funeral in Limpopo. Photo: eNCA
  • Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Michael Masutha has been airlifted to a Pretoria hospital after collapsing at a funeral in Limpopo.

Masutha was attending the funeral of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Joyce Mashamba in Malamulele.

He has since been hospitalised with details on why he collapsed still unclear.

Masutha's spokesperson, Mukoni Rasthitanga, says the minister is in a stable condition.

 

 


 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close