Justice Minister collapses, airlifted to hospital

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Michael Masutha has been airlifted to a Pretoria hospital after collapsing at a funeral in Limpopo.

Masutha was attending the funeral of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Joyce Mashamba in Malamulele.

He has since been hospitalised with details on why he collapsed still unclear.

Masutha's spokesperson, Mukoni Rasthitanga, says the minister is in a stable condition.





