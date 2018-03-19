Karabo Mokoena murder trial gets under way

File: Karabo Mokoena's body was burnt and buried in a shallow grave. Photo: Gallo / Alaister Russell

JOHANNESBURG - Murder-accused Sandile Mantsoe is expected back at the Johannesburg High Court for trial.

Mantsoe is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena early last year.

He allegedly set alight Mokoena and buried her in a dustbin in Bramley.

He denies killing her, claiming she may have committed suicide.

But the state says he confessed to killing her.

Mantsoe has been behind bars for months after he was denied bail.

He's facing charges of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

eNCA