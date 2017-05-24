Karabo Mokoena's alleged killer back in court

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of killing Karabo Mokoena is due back in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Sandile Mantsoe is expected to make a formal bail application.
Mantsoe faces charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.
He’s expected to explain his alleged involvement in Karabo’s death.
The NPA says it will oppose bail for the 27-year-old.
Mantsoe allegedly murdered his girlfriend before burning her body.
Mokoena's charred remains were found in a shallow grave in Lyndhurst.
